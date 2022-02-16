type here...
“I will rather use that $40K to import rice & sell” – Celestine Donkor subtly jabs Empress Gifty over music video

By Armani Brooklyn
Celebrated Ghanaian female gospel diva, Celestine Donkor subtly jabbed her colleague industry person Empress Gifty during an on-air interview on Adom FM.

According to Celestine Donkor, she will rather use the $40,000 Empress Gifty showered on her ‘Eye Woa” music video to import rice and later sell for profit.

Speaking with Mike Two in the course of the radio discussion, she stressed that she’s not the flashy type hence she won’t spend such a huge amount of money on just a music video while she can use that same huge amount for money for business.

In her words, she finds it to be much more prudent for any sane person to invest $40,000 rather than using it for a music video shoot.

Recall that not long ago, Empress Gifty bragged that she spent a whopping $40,000 on her ‘Eye Woa” music video.

Many social media users tagged her braggadocious talks as deep lies which she in turn blasted them for looking down on her.

    Source:GHpage

