“Rawlings and the PNDC sent people to murder Palmer-Buckle” – Rev Dr. Opuni Frimpong drops chilly revelation

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council, has revealed some startling discoveries concerning top clergy members who have come under fire for having the country’s best interests at heart.

He singled out the Archbishop of Cape Coast, Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle, as one of the people who has fought for the country’s development agenda at great personal risk.

On Monday, Dr. Opuni-Frimpong was among the important church leaders who shared their wisdom on Joy FM’s Second Christian Forum, which had the theme “Ghana @65, Is the Church Still Relevant?”

When Rev. Palmer-Buckle was an editor of the Catholic Standard in 1985, he was discussing the subject of Christianity and its role in molding the country, and he described how perilous it was during the military administration of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

The Catholic Standard is Ghana’s oldest privately held newspaper, which is also owned by the Catholic Church.

The newspaper portrayed Archbishop Palmer-Buckle as a staunch adversary of the government.

Despite the military leadership’s heavy-handedness under Jerry John Rawlings, he used his gatekeeping job to uncover weaknesses he identified in the administration.

According to Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, he became the target of a planned assassination as part of efforts to suppress opposition.

“During the revolution, the PNDC under Rawlings sent certain persons to kill Palmer-Buckle,” he revealed.

He went on to say, “Unfortunately, they found someone else who looked like him and killed him.”

“It’s a good thing Palmer-Buckle had a good heart,” says the narrator. He was still there when Rawlings died, loving and praying for him, yet he [Rawlings] had endangered his life before.”

Incidents like these, he claims, set the tone for future generations of religious leaders to consolidate their role in nation-building in the face of adversity.