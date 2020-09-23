Rawlings’ daughter Zanetor shows off dance moves at NDC rally

Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings in a new video was seen breaking it down at an NDC rally.

The lawmaker is currently the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency and a representative for the NDC.

From the footage, Zanetor was spotted dancing to Sarkodie’s hit song Oofeetso at an NDC rally.

In a fun moment, she stood atop the podium while dancing to a jubilant crowd dressed in her red, white, black, and green NDC colours.

Dr. Zanetor was a medical doctor by profession graduating from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland before joining the lawmaking chamber.

She is the firstborn daughter of Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings and wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, former first lady.