Rawlings died because Nana Addo failed to fly him abroad – Stephen Atubiga

The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings is yet to sink down well with some Ghanaians and his loved ones.

Following the death of JJ Rawlings, social media commentator Twene Jonas who is based in the United States explained the former president would have survived if he was in the US because the healthcare system there was working 24/7.

Though the comment from Twene Jonas got social media divided into two because some people believe his statement was true but some others revealed his comment was loose talks because upon all their good healthcare people still die.

Stephen Atubiga who is a staunch member of the NDC has stated that President Nana Akuffo Addo is the one to blame for the death of JJ Rawlings.

Speaking in an interview on KOFI TV, the politician explained that he could have organized for a private jet to fly him out of the country and offer him the best of treatment.

He further went on to say that, in those countries even when they realise someone if giving up the last breath they put him/her under life support so not to lose the person.

But since the President wanted JJ Rawlings to die, he decided to leave him here without any proper care.