Rawlings family petitions parliament over insult directed at Zanetor

By Kwasi Asamoah

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has petitioned Parliament to investigate controversial remarks targeted at late former President Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, during Parliamentary proceedings.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, the foundation described the comments on February 4 as offensive and false.

An anonymous person, suspected to be an opposition lawmaker, is believed to have called Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings the daughter of a murderer.

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation petition called for a parliamentary inquiry, a retraction and an apology.

The foundation said the remarks unfairly diminished the legacy of the former President and discredited her daughter.

Some Klottey Korle constituents gathered at the National Democratic Congress Headquarters in Adabraka, demanding that the party break its silence on comments made against Dr. Zanetor.

The Chiefs and people of Anloland, under the leadership of Togbi Sri III, the Overlord of Anlo Dukor, also petitioned Parliament to point out the person who made disparaging remarks about Agyeman-Rawlings.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

