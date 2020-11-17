Trust some prophets to make names for themselves when any incident happens in their countries.

In Ghana, we have seen a lot of men of God come out after incidents to say they prophecied that would happen sometime ago but maybe people failed to take them serious.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings passed on last week his family are yet to finalise plans for his funeral and burial but one Ghanaian prophet has come out to say Rawlings has given him a message.

According to the leader of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the late President appeared to him in his dreams.

Prophet Elisha revealed that in his dream, the late president didn’t look happy and was disturbed because he was not at peace.

He went on to say that late Jerry John Rawlings told him that he had not completed his service to Ghanaians.

“I saw former President Jerry John Rawlings in my dreams and in the dream, he was not happy as he was dressed in white cloth just as an angle before vanishing into the skies. His worries were that he has an uncompleted mission and he is worried if Ghana will ever have a person of his persona and charisma” he said.

The late former president who was 73 died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last Thursday after he was admitted in the hospital a week earlier over an unknown sickness.