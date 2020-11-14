- Advertisement -

A new video of Jerry John Rawlings being cozy and praising his alleged baby mama, Nathalie Yamb an event has been shared online by the grieving woman to reminisce the good time she shared with the former president of Ghana.

In the video, former President Jerry John Rawlings was telling his audience how intelligent Nathalie Yamb is. He described her as a woman of many talents and how glad he is when having a conversation with her.

Cause of Death Jerry John Rawlings

SEE ALSO: I can’t imagine my life without you – JJ Rawlings’ alleged baby mama, Nathalie Yamb weeps on social media (Photos)

Papa J said, “This lady speaks German, English, Spanish, French, she speaks it all. She is one of the most intelligent and one of the most brilliant politically astute minds I Have ever come across”.

The former president of Ghana ended his speech by referring to Nathalie Yamb in front of his audience as “Sweetheart”.

Watch the video below

Papa J praising his alleged Baby Mama, Nathalie Yamb at an event pic.twitter.com/HT3DEPTXZO — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) November 14, 2020

SEE ALSO: Meet the handsome son of Rawlings’ Swiss-Cameroonian adorer who resembles him

Ghanaians first heard of Nathalie Yamb after the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings. According to the series of posts shared on her social media pages, she was the soulmate of the former president.

The woman has been identified as the Swiss-Cameroon anti-neo-colonialism activist, Nathalie Yamb. Nathalie was born to a Swiss mother and a Cameroonian father.

In her tribute to the late Jerry Joh Rawlings, she revealed she has been with the former president for 11 years and wondered how she will live without him.

She wrote:

11 years of complicity, laughter, respect, admiration, affection, happiness. Thank you for everything. My Hero, my soulmate. I can’t imagine life without you.

May your prayers support Nana, Amina, Zanetor, Kimathi, Yaa, and all those who loved him and whom he loved …

SEE ALSO: Mahama signs NDC’s version of Rawlings Book of Condolence after JJ’s family refused him access to their Book of Condolence (Photos)

Rest In Peace Papa J