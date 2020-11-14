type here...
Video of Rawlings praising his soulmate and baby mama hits online after his death

By RASHAD
Rawlings praising his alleged Baby Mama, Nathalie Yamb
A new video of Jerry John Rawlings being cozy and praising his alleged baby mama, Nathalie Yamb an event has been shared online by the grieving woman to reminisce the good time she shared with the former president of Ghana.

In the video, former President Jerry John Rawlings was telling his audience how intelligent Nathalie Yamb is. He described her as a woman of many talents and how glad he is when having a conversation with her.

Cause of Death Jerry John Rawlings

Papa J said, “This lady speaks German, English, Spanish, French, she speaks it all. She is one of the most intelligent and one of the most brilliant politically astute minds I Have ever come across”.

The former president of Ghana ended his speech by referring to Nathalie Yamb in front of his audience as “Sweetheart”.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Ghanaians first heard of Nathalie Yamb after the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings. According to the series of posts shared on her social media pages, she was the soulmate of the former president.

The woman has been identified as the Swiss-Cameroon anti-neo-colonialism activist, Nathalie Yamb. Nathalie was born to a Swiss mother and a Cameroonian father.

In her tribute to the late Jerry Joh Rawlings, she revealed she has been with the former president for 11 years and wondered how she will live without him.

She wrote:

11 years of complicity, laughter, respect, admiration, affection, happiness. Thank you for everything. My Hero, my soulmate. I can’t imagine life without you.

May your prayers support Nana, Amina, Zanetor, Kimathi, Yaa, and all those who loved him and whom he loved …

Rest In Peace Papa J

Source:GHPAGE

