Rawlings’ son is the most useless person I’ve ever come across – Maurice Ampaw

By Qwame Benedict
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw in the wake of all the controversies surrounding the death of Jerry John Rawlings has decided to attack the only known son of the former President Kimathi Rawlings.

According to the controversial lawyer, Kimathi is the only son of the late president by he has done nothing to live up to the name of his dead father adding that he is useless.

Maurice Ampaw speaking on Wontumi FM, stated that the former president has set everything down for Kimathi to take up when he is no more but his son has not taken opportunities of any of those things.

He said “He is the only son of Rawlings and see him. He is doing nothing. Instead of him to rise he is just there. Even his sister Zanetor is into politics so why is he not.”

The late president Jerry John Rawlings passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra after he was admitted at the hospital a week earlier.

Following his death, a lot of things have been going on between his family, the NDC party of which he was the founder and the NPP which is the ruling government over how things are supposed to be done.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

Monday, November 16, 2020
