Ray Moni, The former manager of ace Ghanaian hiplife artist, Guru has shared unseen photos of his son as he celebrates his birthday today.

Ray Moni who is known to be one of the youngest richest guys in Ghana has surprised netizens by unveiling his son on social media for the first time.

The young kind is 4 years old and already he is looking handsome and dashing as he goes viral all over social media

Sharing stunning photos to celebrate his son, Ray Moni wrote:

Ray Moni’s son

Ray Moni’s son

My King has turned 4! Why are you in a hurry to grow up? I still enjoy you in that cute size where I can still carry you on my back and run like crazies. I love doing crazy things with you, and that will always be my favorite part of my every day. I wish all your wishes will come true. Love you to the moon and back, my King Happiest birthday to you ?????

Check out some photos below

Congratulations to the handsome dude. Age in grace son