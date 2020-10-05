Ray Styles’ wife speaks about his death for the first time

Last week, Ghanaian social media users where thrown in a state of shock after news went viral that the CEO of Penciled Celebrities Ray Styles had passed on in India after he had gone to seek treatment.

Felicia Omari who happens to be his wife has finally spoken after the death of her husband.

Felicia shared an emotional video on social media that have left a lot of people in tears as to why a young soul like that of Ray could just be taken away.

In the video, one can see the lovely couple all happy and merry during his healthy days.

The video also captured some of his last moments when he was battling with the sickness and when he was at the airport to pick a flight to India for his treatment.

Watch the video below:

The news of Ray Styles death was announced by TV3’s Giovani Caleb who posted RIP Ray Styles on his timeline.

Since the news broke sereveal people have gone to social media to share their moment with the pencil artist.