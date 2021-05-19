Re-register your SIMs with Ghana Card or risk losing your phone numbers – Bawumia

- Advertisement -

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that all Ghanaians with SIM cards will have to re-register them using the National Identification card also known as Ghana card.

The move forms part of governments plans to rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

Speaking at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, the Vice President noted that any individual who fails to take part in the exercise risks losing their SIM card.

“I expect that the Minister for Communications and Digitalization [Ursula Owusu Ekuful], will soon announce the date for registration of the SIM card. Maybe by the end of June or beginning of July this year, everybody would have to register their SIM with a National ID number.”

“We all have to do that otherwise we’ll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo”, he added.

The Ghana Card currently has over 15 million bearers who are both resident and non-resident, as well as legally and permanently resident foreign nationals.

The last time a similar exercise was organized was in June 2020.