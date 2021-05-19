type here...
GhPageNewsRe-register your SIMs with Ghana Card or risk losing your phone numbers...
News

Re-register your SIMs with Ghana Card or risk losing your phone numbers – Bawumia

By Kweku Derrick
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
- Advertisement -

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that all Ghanaians with SIM cards will have to re-register them using the National Identification card also known as Ghana card.

The move forms part of governments plans to rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

Speaking at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, the Vice President noted that any individual who fails to take part in the exercise risks losing their SIM card.

“I expect that the Minister for Communications and Digitalization [Ursula Owusu Ekuful], will soon announce the date for registration of the SIM card. Maybe by the end of June or beginning of July this year, everybody would have to register their SIM with a National ID number.”

“We all have to do that otherwise we’ll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo”, he added.

The Ghana Card currently has over 15 million bearers who are both resident and non-resident, as well as legally and permanently resident foreign nationals.

The last time a similar exercise was organized was in June 2020.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.9mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News