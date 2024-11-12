type here...
GhPageNewsRE: Retraction and apology for wrongful usage of an image
News

RE: Retraction and apology for wrongful usage of an image

By Armani Brooklyn
Image
Image

We wish to address a recent publication made on August 19 at approximately 9:35 PM, reporting the unfortunate death of Stanley Ahadzi, who was reportedly shot by Constable Smith Gyeke following a dispute over a fare.

Regrettably, in this publication, we incorrectly used an image of Mr. Dziwornu Edinam Ashiabor as the featured image.

Mr. Dziwornu Edinam - GhPage
Mr Dziwornu Edinam

READ ALSO: Tragic! Police officer who doubles as an Uber driver shoots guy to death over fare

We sincerely apologize to Mr Ashiabor for any distress or reputational damage this may have caused.

We are committed to more careful practices to prevent such errors in the future.

- GhPage

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
64 %
1.7mph
100 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways