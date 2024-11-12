RE: Retraction and apology for wrongful usage of an image

We wish to address a recent publication made on August 19 at approximately 9:35 PM, reporting the unfortunate death of Stanley Ahadzi, who was reportedly shot by Constable Smith Gyeke following a dispute over a fare.

Regrettably, in this publication, we incorrectly used an image of Mr. Dziwornu Edinam Ashiabor as the featured image.

Mr Dziwornu Edinam

We sincerely apologize to Mr Ashiabor for any distress or reputational damage this may have caused.

We are committed to more careful practices to prevent such errors in the future.