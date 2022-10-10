He chop am – Reactions after Amerado’s reply when Delay asked him ‘Am I your girlfriend?” on her show

- Advertisement -

Following the reply, Amerado gave when asked by Delay on her show if she (Delay) is his (Amerado) girlfriend scores of social media users have reacted.

On the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, rapper Amerado was asked about her supposed relationship with the host.

On the back of several rumours about Amerado dating Delay, she decided to put the rapper on the spot.

In a new interview, Delay asked Amerado to react publicly to the public perception that they were having an affair.

They said, ‘I’m your girlfriend. How true is that? ” -Delay asked.

In an attempt to swerve the question, Ameardo hooked his head, leaned back for a while, and asked for the next question.

Later on, she said Delay should be in a better position to answer since they were in the same boat.

“Then we both have to answer this question,” Amerado begged as he was asked again.

This reply from Amerado has raised eyebrows. The manner in which Amerado threw back the question, his boldness, and his comfortable gestures say it all.

According to Netizens, rapper Amerado has ‘chop’ Delay hence his inability to properly answer the question asked.

Below are some reactions garnered