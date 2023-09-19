type here...
Reactions as Mohbad’s instagram followers increase from 1.2 million – 2 million a week after his death

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
While there is a common saying that death is the biggest PR, a recent development of the late Mohbad death gives a very close definition of that school of thought.

Exactly a week after the tragic death of Mohbad, the “Peace” crooner’s followers on Instagram has shockingly increased from over 1 million to 2 million followers.

Recall that on September 12th 2023, Mohbad died at the age of 27 and by extension was buried on September 13th 2023.

The death of the former Marlian signee has been trailed by several controversies as his former boss Naira Marley has faced accusations of involvement in the tragic incident.

The aftermath of Mohbad’s tragic passing has been chaotic but even worse, the repercussions for those suspected to be involved are now being felt on an international scale.

Following this, late Mohbad’s followers increased in a spontaneous manner from 1.2M followers to 2M, an utmost additional of 800K followers without any advertisements.

Also, the death of Mohbad boost his music streaming as his songs now tops on top streaming platforms that include Spotify, Apple Music, Boom Play, among others.

