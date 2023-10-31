type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“If caught red-handed was a person” – Reactions as teacher records student...
Entertainment

“If caught red-handed was a person” – Reactions as teacher records student stylishly cheating during a exams

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a trending video sighted on Ghpage verified instagram account, a teacher catches her student stylishly cheating during a min exams.

The teacher who posted the video on her Tiktok account is @june_shugar.

In the video, the entire class can be seen focused on their papers and writing a test and the boy was caught stylishly peeping hon the work of his sitting partner.

According to the teacher, she couldn’t punish him because she had also done worse while she was a student.

She admitted to eventually confronting the young student who denied it until she showed him the video evidence.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
1.6mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways