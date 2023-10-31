“If caught red-handed was a person” – Reactions as teacher records student stylishly cheating during a exams

- Advertisement -

In a trending video sighted on Ghpage verified instagram account, a teacher catches her student stylishly cheating during a min exams.

The teacher who posted the video on her Tiktok account is @june_shugar.

In the video, the entire class can be seen focused on their papers and writing a test and the boy was caught stylishly peeping hon the work of his sitting partner.

According to the teacher, she couldn’t punish him because she had also done worse while she was a student.

She admitted to eventually confronting the young student who denied it until she showed him the video evidence.

Watch the video below