A no-make-up photo of Nana Agradaa (Evangelist Patricia Oduro) has sparked outrage on social media.

Uncommon of her this time around, Nana Agradaa shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing no make-up.

Nana Agradaa is heard in the video throwing shade at her rivals and enemies and ‘feeling’ herself over her beauty.

Watch the videos below

She revealed that it was a month of no makeup. Agradaa praised herself for how she looked even after just waking up from bed.