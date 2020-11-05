type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'm ready to face you in court - Ayisha Modi tells Obrafour
Entertainment

I’m ready to face you in court – Ayisha Modi tells Obrafour

By Qwame Benedict
I'm ready to face you in court - Ayisha Modi tells Obrafour
Obrafour-Ayisha Modi
The unofficial PRO and die-hard fan of Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has reacted to the lawsuit filed against her by rapper Obrafour aka Rap Sofo and his management team.

Recall some months back, Ayisha appeared on the Delay Show claiming to have invested $45,000 in Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ project without getting a penny back.

This issue caused the veteran Ghanaian hiplife musician and rapper to react where he threatened to sue Ayisha Modi.

Obrafour after waiting for weeks without getting an apology from Ayisha has decided to take her to the courts for him to seek justice.

But Ayisha after receiving the suit has stated that she is ever ready to face Obrafour in court and is even ready to spend $1 million to fight the musician.

According to her, eleven(11) years ago, Obrafour cam begging her for help but today he is here saying he wants to sue her.

She went on to say that she has realized Obrafour is just in need of money and she is ready to waste her money to let the whole world know how ungrateful he is.

Ayisha also known as She loves Stonebwoy on social media explained that people like Obrafour are the reason why others are not ready to invest in the showbiz industry.

Source:Ghpage

