I am ready to help Okomfour Kwadee physically, spiritually and mentally- Pope Skinny

CEO of Asuoden Music, Pope Skinny has reacted to the current health condition of ace Ghanaian musician, Okomfour Kwadee.

Following his current video that went viral, Pope Skinny has disclosed his willingness to support Okomfour Kwadee.

In a post sighted by Ghpage.com, Pope Skinny begged Ghanaians to help him with the direct contact of Okomfour Kwadee.

He disclosed in his post that plans are far advanced toward supporting the veteran Ghanaian musician, but unfortunately, he does not have his direct contact.

Revealing why he wants to support the musician, Pope Skinny said the musician has been his Godfather, helping him to become who he is now.

He revealed in his post that he is making this public because he does not have direct contact with Okomfour Kwadee.

According to him in his post, he is ready to help the musician physically, spiritually, and mentally, adding that he needs no one’s support.