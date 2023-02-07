- Advertisement -

A self-acclaimed Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region has incited their party followers to resort to violence in the 2024 elections.

In a viral video, the organizer identified as Razak Koampa Avoliya stated that the NDC cannot win the 2024 elections through free and fair means.

He also alleged that President Akufo-Addo killed 8 people to win power therefore the NDC can do same to win the upcoming elections.

“As a political party, all we need is power and there is no law that indicates that power can only be acquired from the Bible. If President Akufo-Addo killed 8 people to win power, why should it be strange for the NDC to kill 2 people in Suame to pave way for John Mahama of the NDC to return to power.

If it will take firing a gun for the NDC to win power, we should do that because President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated that you can kill for power. I encourage all NDC members in the country to kill if that’s what will make us win the elections. If it will take the use of guns or sticks to kill in order to win power, just do it”, Razak noted.

Watch the video below;

However, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for his arrest for inciting violence ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

According to a statement by the police, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.