GhPage Entertainment I'm ready to kiss two positive COVID-19 patients - Ibra One
I’m ready to kiss two positive COVID-19 patients – Ibra One

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian rich business mogul Ibrahim Dauda aka Ibra One has taken to social media (Snapchat precisely) to beg President Akuffo Addo to give him a chance to kiss two of COVID-19 patients to prove a point.

After the emergence of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been a series of conspiracy theories that have popped up across the board. The COVID-19 in the same vein has claimed thousands of lives and has ‘paralysed’ economies around the world.

Amid this, Ibra One claims the virus never appeared from China, contradictory to confirmation that it started in Wuhan, China.

Making his wild claim on Snap chat he said the virus was never from China and the reason was not to make money out of it. A claim he only understands.

See screenshot below;

Ibra One, reacting to George Floyd murder said those protesting against over his death should stop because God is about to give Africans what belongs to them.

