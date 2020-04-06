- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper and the CEO of Sarkcess music has revealed he is ready to pay any amount just to see his colleague Pappy Kojo who currently locked up in Italy to return to Ghana.

Pappy Kojo some weeks ago in an audio circulating announced that he was travelling to Italy because he was already fed up in Ghana.

But things didn’t go as he planned as he was met by the deadly coronavirus which has killed a lot of people in the country forcing them to go under lockdown.

Pappy has for some time now been crying and calling on the government and able bodies to come to his aid since he is scared of catching the coronavirus and dying in Italy.

The government has already made their intention clear that they can’t get a private to Italy just to fly a single individual back home.

But Sarkodie who is also under lockdown in the United States has in a tweet revealed that he is ever ready to pay any amount to money just to get Papy home safely.

Sarkodie also in his tweet revealed that Pappy is not feeling well.

He tweeted: “I’m also locked up out here but I will pay anything to get @PAPPYKOJO back home … he’s not well”

