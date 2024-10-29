GhPageEntertainmentReal Cause Of Akua Donkor’s Death Revealed; You Will Be Shocked
EntertainmentNews

Real Cause Of Akua Donkor’s Death Revealed; You Will Be Shocked

By Mzta Churchill
Akua Donkor
Akua Donkor

Following her sudden demise, Ghanaians, both those who like and those who dislike her are in a state of melancholy.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn Akua Donkor today, the simple question many are pondering over is “What killed her?”

Even though her running mate, children, and people from her place of residence have spoken, none of the aforementioned groups of people has stated categorically what caused the death of Akua Donkor.

Well, a radio personality identified as Adakabre Frimpong Manso has disclosed the cause of Akua Donkor’s death.

According to him, the farmer cum politician was diagnosed with respiratory challenges days before her sudden death.

Meanwhile, he did not state the exact respiratory challenge the now-deceased flag bearer of the Ghana Freedom Party was diagnosed with.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
69 %
1.9mph
70 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways