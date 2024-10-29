Real Cause Of Akua Donkor’s Death Revealed; You Will Be Shocked

Following her sudden demise, Ghanaians, both those who like and those who dislike her are in a state of melancholy.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn Akua Donkor today, the simple question many are pondering over is “What killed her?”

Even though her running mate, children, and people from her place of residence have spoken, none of the aforementioned groups of people has stated categorically what caused the death of Akua Donkor.

Well, a radio personality identified as Adakabre Frimpong Manso has disclosed the cause of Akua Donkor’s death.

According to him, the farmer cum politician was diagnosed with respiratory challenges days before her sudden death.

Meanwhile, he did not state the exact respiratory challenge the now-deceased flag bearer of the Ghana Freedom Party was diagnosed with.