A man claiming to be a Real Estate agent has made a staggering allegation against Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

In a recent interview, the man – whose name is given as Derrick Appiah – claimed that the award-winning musician has threatened to kill him following a misunderstanding that ensued during a business transaction.

During an interaction with Ghanaian blogger Attractive Mustapha, the property developer shared details of his encounter with Stonebwoy and how things escalated between them.

According to Mr Appiah, he has dealt with several celebs in helping get very decent accommodation but admitted during the interview that most of them like Stonebwoy have been a hard nut to crack.

Shared the experience he had with Stonebwoy, he said the police did not take any action despite logging an official complaint to cause the musician’s arrest.

He explained: “I rented a house to him peacefully and afterwards sold his current place of residence to him in 2019.

“As part of the agreement, Stonebwoy was supposed to pay me 5% out of $440,000 as a commission but he refused to fulfil his part of the agreement by first reducing the agent fee from 5% to 2% which is $8,800.

“Instead of giving me the 2% $8800, he gave me $500 so I returned the money to him and asked him to pay my money in full because it was supposed to be 5% but for peace’s sake, I reluctantly agreed to take the 2%.

“Again, Stonebwoy decided to give me $500 instead of the 2% exactly and told me that if I don’t take the $500 he won’t give me any additional money ”.

“So I replied that when they contacted me to search for a house for them to buy, I was initially dealing with his wife and not him, he then angrily told me that if I mention his wife’s name again it will be grave and prison”

This two-year-old incident that has just come to light adds up to a number of unspeakable violent narratives that have been made about Stonebwoy.

Recall that in 2019 – the same year of the Real Estate Developer’s encounter with Stonebwoy – he pulled a gun on stage at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards during a confrontation with Shatta Wale.

Despite his troubles with the law following the incident, Stonebwoy repeated a similar act prior to Sarkodie’s ‘Black Love’ virtual concert in 2020.

He allegedly slapped Sarkodie’s manager Angela and also pulled a gun during the incident which occurred at the final rehearsal and pre-recording stage of the event over a supposed parking space reserved for his arch-rival Shatta Wale.

He was subsequently kicked out of the concert.