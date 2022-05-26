- Advertisement -

Actress and video vixen Efia Odo has stated that the real fraud boys in the country are the politicians and not the young guys riding around town in expensive cars.

Politicians, she claims, have access to cash for their lifestyles because the country’s funds have been divided among them.

Efia Odo is concerned that those who have been entrusted with the country’s wealth are abusing their position.

“There’s money in the system, it’s shared amongst politicians. They’re the real fraud boys”, she posted on Twitter.

See the screenshot below:

Efia Odo tweet

The socialite’s remarks come at a time when the revelations of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie’s will have startled Ghanaians.

The will list a staggering number of assets, including various land parcels in the Achimota Forest.

In his testament, he bequeathed portions of the Achimota Forest property to his kin.

“I bequeath my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever,” Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was located at the Achimota Forest until his death, declared on page 4 of his will.