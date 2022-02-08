“Despite No.67, Sam Jonah No.3, Ibrahim Mahama No.5” – Real list of Ghana’s top 100 richest persons drops

- Advertisement -

Following Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s extravagance on his 60th birthday, a list of Ghana’s top 100 richest persons has surfaced online.

Citing from the list, the CEO of Despite Group of companies is not even part of Ghana’s top 50 wealthiest men.

Despite with all his riches, cars and luxury mansion was placed on the 67th position.

Oil and gas billionaire Charles Ampofo maintained the number 1 spot with a net worth of $1.46 billion.

Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of ex-President John Mahama was No. 5 on the list, with a net worth of $860 million.

Gold dealer and merchant, Sir Sam Jonah can be found on the third position with $1.2 billion.

Kwabena Duffour, tenth with $680 million, Zoomlion’s Joseph Agyepong (Jospong), thirteenth with $600 million, and Paa Kwesi Nduom, twenty-fifth with $410 million, are among the other famous names.