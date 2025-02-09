Real Madrid fans and stars stunned by ‘most ridiculous’ penalty for Atletico

Real Madrid players and fans alike were stunned after a controversial penalty was awarded to Atletico in the city derby on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team went 1-0 down in the 35th minute of Saturday’s derby as Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot. The spot kick proved a controversial one, however, as Aurelien Tchouameni had seemingly attempted to play the ball as it came across the box, and accidentally stepped on the foot of Samuel Lino. Lino went down, though, and after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded, leaving the home side’s players stunned and their fans raging.

The reigning La Liga champions made an official complaint to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this week about the standard of officiating in La Liga, after they lost to Espanyol. The letter being sent appeared to stem from a challenge, which they described as “brutal”, on Kylian Mbappe from behind.