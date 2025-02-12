Real Madrid stuns Manchester City in the 1st Leg of UCL knock-out play offs

Spanish giants Real Madrid have once again proven why they are the comeback kings after a late goal from Jude Bellingham saw them take all 3 points in the first leg of the knock-out playoffs.

Bellingham’s last-gasp winner means Real enjoy a vital 3-2 lead on aggregate before the return leg in Madrid on February 18.

City will have to play out of their skins if they are to progress into the latter stages.

Real’s relentless, concrete-clad confidence in themselves and street wisdom honed over years of experience and triumphs, saw them turn a 2-1 deficit after 86 minutes into a victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s side preying on City’s painful lack of self-belief.

The contrast was stark, City wilting visibly in the second half, then consumed by anxiety and nerves once their former midfielder Brahim Diaz restored parity with four minutes of normal time left.

Real could scent the nerves and anxiety on the pitch and off. Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner almost had a sense of inevitability as City’s scrambled minds led to mistakes.

The punishment came from close range, England’s talisman turning home with erratic keeper Ederson out of his ground after being lobbed by Vinicius Jr.

It was Real Madrid being, well, Real Madrid. Nothing is ever settled against them until the final whistle sounds.

City may yet defy the odds in Madrid, but come what may, this season continues to carry all the air of an era ending, a great team reaching the end of the road.