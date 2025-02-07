Former Real Madrid and Brazilian defender Marcelo born Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior has officially hanged his boots as a professional footballer.

During his remarkable career, the Brazilian, who is hailed as one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport, made 58 appearances for the Brazilian national team and created a lasting impression.

Marcelo started his football career at Fluminense, the team he played for as a child, before making the pivotal transfer to Real Madrid in 2006.

During the 16 seasons in which he has represented the club and its crest, he won 25 trophies in 546 games: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 Uefa Super Cups, 6 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

In addition to his trophies with Real Madrid, Marcelo won the 2013 Confederations Cup with Brazil, winning 1 silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 1 bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He was one of the scorers in the final of La Décima in Lisbon and the captain who lifted La Decimocuarta in Paris. His incredible footballing flair and the image of a player who gave his all for this shirt, representing the values of Real Madrid, will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans.

On an individual level, as a Real Madrid player, Marcelo has been included six times in the FIFA FIFPRO World 11.