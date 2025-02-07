type here...
Source:GhPage
Sports

Real Madrid veteran Marcelo officially retires from football

By Qwame Benedict
Real Madrid legend Marcelo
Marcelo

Former Real Madrid and Brazilian defender Marcelo born Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior has officially hanged his boots as a professional footballer.

During his remarkable career, the Brazilian, who is hailed as one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport, made 58 appearances for the Brazilian national team and created a lasting impression.

Marcelo started his football career at Fluminense, the team he played for as a child, before making the pivotal transfer to Real Madrid in 2006.

During the 16 seasons in which he has represented the club and its crest, he won 25 trophies in 546 games: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 Uefa Super Cups, 6 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

In addition to his trophies with Real Madrid, Marcelo won the 2013 Confederations Cup with Brazil, winning 1 silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 1 bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He was one of the scorers in the final of La Décima in Lisbon and the captain who lifted La Decimocuarta in Paris. His incredible footballing flair and the image of a player who gave his all for this shirt, representing the values of Real Madrid, will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans.

On an individual level, as a Real Madrid player, Marcelo has been included six times in the FIFA FIFPRO World 11.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Duah-Yentumi

Outgoing SIC MD Hollistar Duah-Yentumi withdraws court suit after public backlash

Benjamin-Mendy

Benjamin Mendy hot as his atopa-tape hit social media

GhPageSports

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways