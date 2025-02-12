type here...
Sports

Real Madrid’s Asencio sees appeal rejected in child sex abuse scandal

By Kwasi Asamoah
Raul Asencio

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has seen an appeal to end an investigation into his role in a child sex abuse video scandal rejected by a Spanish court.

Asencio is one of four players who were initially arrested in September 2023 after a complaint was filed to police by the mother of a 16-year-old girl in connection with an alleged recording of sexual relations, per ESPN. Real Madrid subsequently confirmed the quartet had provided evidence about “the sharing of a private video via WhatsApp.” Asencio’s legal adviser’s then appealed against a ruling regarding whether an investigation into the video should continue but that has now been rejected by a Spanish court and it will go ahead.

Asencio is alleged to have shared a video of a sexual encounter with a woman and a minor that was recorded by two former Madrid youth team players. The minor involved in the video did not consent to being recorded. Asencio will now stand trial in the Canary Islands and could be jailed for 5 years if found guilty, according to The Sun.

Former Madrid youth players Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia are also under investigation and were arrested last summer. The trio left Real Madrid at the end of last season but Asencio has stayed and gone on to play 20 matches in all competitions this season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Jackie Appiah bags masters degree from University of Ghana

Antoine Semenyo

I agree with Ghanaians, we have to do well as Black Stars – Antoine Semenyo

GhPageSports

TODAY

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways