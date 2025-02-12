Real Madrid’s Asencio sees appeal rejected in child sex abuse scandal

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has seen an appeal to end an investigation into his role in a child sex abuse video scandal rejected by a Spanish court.

Asencio is one of four players who were initially arrested in September 2023 after a complaint was filed to police by the mother of a 16-year-old girl in connection with an alleged recording of sexual relations, per ESPN. Real Madrid subsequently confirmed the quartet had provided evidence about “the sharing of a private video via WhatsApp.” Asencio’s legal adviser’s then appealed against a ruling regarding whether an investigation into the video should continue but that has now been rejected by a Spanish court and it will go ahead.

Asencio is alleged to have shared a video of a sexual encounter with a woman and a minor that was recorded by two former Madrid youth team players. The minor involved in the video did not consent to being recorded. Asencio will now stand trial in the Canary Islands and could be jailed for 5 years if found guilty, according to The Sun.

Former Madrid youth players Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia are also under investigation and were arrested last summer. The trio left Real Madrid at the end of last season but Asencio has stayed and gone on to play 20 matches in all competitions this season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.