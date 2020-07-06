It would be remembered that barely a week ago, a video surfaced on social media where some people were captured packing huge bundles of cash in a room.

After the video went viral, a lot of questioned where asked as to the owner of the money with some people claiming that the money belong to a politician and was about to use it to campaign for votes in the general elections.

In a new report sighted, it has been revealed that the money doesn’t belong to any politician but rather to a gold firm identified as Brenley Quartz.

From a source, the firm which is located at Osu behind the Main Kingdom books stationery withdrew the amount totalling 17 million Ghana cedis from Zenith Bank, in order to make payments to clients.

The source revealed that official from the firm revealed that the money was actually withdrawn some three(3) months ago and the video was shot by one of their employees.

On how the video found it way unto social media, it was disclosed that the employee went for a phone swap some weeks ago and the new owner got the video.

Watch the video below:

However, investigations from the Registrar General and other state agencies have revealed that the Gold export company,”Brenley Quartz” is indeed a legally registered entity with Registration Number: CS052402019 and 22nd February 2019 as the date of business Incorporation.

Operations of Gold dealership firms are regularly characterized by deposits and withdrawals of large sums of money from the bank for business transactions.