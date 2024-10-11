Real truth drops as Emelia Brobbey’s family replies Akua & Auntie Monica

Recall that 11 years ago, actress Akua Agyeiwaa was deported from the UK.

As reported, she was deported to Ghana following Emelia Brobbey’s alleged shoplifting scandal.

On the day the unfortunate incident happened, Emelia was apprehended and later provided the police with her friend, Gloria Agyemang’s address.

During a subsequent search of the house, the police discovered that Akua who had visited Gloria Agyemang did not have proper documentation.

As a result, she was arrested, jailed and later deported.



Fast forward to 2024, the family members of Akua have taken to the internet to accuse Emelia of causing the arrest of their royal.

According to Akua’s family, they’ve heard that Emelia is going around lying to the masses that she has compensated their royal with a house and a car.

Well, exclusive information from the camp of GhPage confirms that Emelia Brobbey’s husband was the one who sponsored Akua throughout her 4 years of university education.

Also, Emelia Brobbey spent close to 5000 pounds just to get Akua out of the mess by hiring the best lawyers to represent her in court.

Additionally, Emelia Brobbey’s ex-husband rented an apartment for Akua and paid 4 years in advance after she complained that she was having trouble staying under the same roof with her aunty.

All this deep-throat information was thrown into the public domain after GhPage’s Rashad personally spoke to Emelia Brobbey and her family.