type here...
News

Reason behind Koo Fori’s arrest

By Armani Brooklyn
Koo Fori in Handcuffs

Ghanaian comic actor Koo Ofori born Samuel Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari has been arrested by the Accra Central Police Command for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50,000.

Police sources state that Koo-Fori received the sum from the California-based victim under the guise of buying her land, which he charged for more than X5 of its original price.

The victim, a medical doctor, reported the issue to authorities after unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds.

Investigations confirmed that Koo-Fori defaulted on repayment and ignored a summons to appear before the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest.


Koo-Fori was apprehended and is currently in custody.

His court appearance, initially set for May 9, 2025, was postponed due to the court not sitting, and the case is now scheduled for May 12, 2025.

He will remain in custody until the next hearing.

Police have advised the public to exercise caution in financial dealings, particularly those involving large sums and informal agreements.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Accra gay man

Accra gay man gets beaten

Catholic Priest with his wife and kids

Catholic priest goes viral with his wife and kids

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 9, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Slayqueen phone snatcher gets disciplined

Slay queen phone snatcher

18-year-old apprentice impregnates 10 girls and master’s daughter

Apprentice and Pregnant women

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Accra gay man gets beaten

Accra gay man

Co-wives hospitalised after taking herbs to sexually arouse husband who has married a third wife

Co-wives
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways