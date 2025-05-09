Reason behind Koo Fori’s arrest

Ghanaian comic actor Koo Ofori born Samuel Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari has been arrested by the Accra Central Police Command for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50,000.

Police sources state that Koo-Fori received the sum from the California-based victim under the guise of buying her land, which he charged for more than X5 of its original price.

The victim, a medical doctor, reported the issue to authorities after unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds.

Investigations confirmed that Koo-Fori defaulted on repayment and ignored a summons to appear before the Dansoman District Court on April 17, 2025, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest.



Koo-Fori was apprehended and is currently in custody.

His court appearance, initially set for May 9, 2025, was postponed due to the court not sitting, and the case is now scheduled for May 12, 2025.

He will remain in custody until the next hearing.

Police have advised the public to exercise caution in financial dealings, particularly those involving large sums and informal agreements.