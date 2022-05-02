- Advertisement -

Nonchalant and loudmouth Nana Agradaa has now ignited a fresh beef with the CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fadda Dickson and Ola Michael.

Angry Evangelist Mama Pat has mercilessly insulted the aforementioned persons in a fiery audio which is fast trending on the internet.

In the wild audio, Nana Agradaa accused Dr Osei Kwame Despite of amassing his wealth through rituals.

She also described Despite as a senseless man who can’t even think straight for himself and she will ruthlessly deal with him.

Amidst the brouhaha, the cause of Nana Agradaa’s unprovoked attack on Despite has finally been uncovered.

According to a video on our disposal, Nana Agradaa’s insults on Despite stems from the fact that Naana Brown, a former worker of hers recently granted an exclusive interview on Neat Fm to expose her evil deeds.

This follows after one of her victims revealed on live radio (NEAT FM) that Nana Agrdaa has duped him to the tune of over 100,000 cedis.

The man also revealed that Nana Agradaa scammed hundreds of Ghanaians with her sika gari ritual and later beats them.

Nana Agrdaa should be arrested once again if the laws in the country work and don’t cripple only poor people.