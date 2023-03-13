Ghanaian A-list actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang, professionally known as Nana Ama McBrown, has officially joined ONUA TV/FM.

McBrown joined Onua TV/FM, owned by Media General, from UTV after her 3-year stint with the station as host of its flagship entertainment program United Showbiz.

Social media users who have come across the development have shared their two cents on why they strongly believe Mcbrown left UTV for ONUA TV.

According to a majority of these social media users, the actress chose her mental health and reputation over money.

As we all know, Mcbrown was always fighting court cases here and there over some of the comments her guests made on UTV’s United Showbiz program.

Recently, she was made to pay a whooping Ghc 60,000 for contempt following Afia Schwar’s infamous appearance on UTV.

Meanwhile, these speculations are yet to be confirmed by Mcbrown but I trust that even if that is the reaosn behind her exit, she won’t publicly speak about it.

