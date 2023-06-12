type here...
“He liked alcohol” – Reason the Wife of the Chief wanted to divorce him that led to their issues

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
New details keep unveiling themselves in the wake of the shooting case of the GH Chief (Sumankwaahene) and his wife Yaa Gyamfua in Columbus, Ohio in the United States of America.

The latest drop is the chilling reason why the wife decided to divorce the deceased Chief which led to the bad and disgusting turn of events that has caused a serious issue between both families.

The new development has it that the wife Gyamfuaa’s core reason to divorce the man was that the deceased Chief liked too much alcohol and at a point gets intoxicated but he never laid a finger on her.

This new information was shared by the Niece of the Chief who shot his wife, named Chantell Boateng in an exclusive interview with GHPage TV on the Rash Hour Show with Host King Asu B.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

