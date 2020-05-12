LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn't marry Christiana Awuni revealed
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The two, however denied all these claims explaining that they are just good friends with no strings attached.

Well, after the sudden demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the rumours about their relationship rose again and how the two were practically living together.

According to popular kumawood actor Dada Santo, the two were in a romantic relationship that almost every kumawood actor was aware of.

Dada Santo popularly known as Oboy Siki also revealed that the two lived together at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for many years.

The relationship between these two lovebirds ended after Bishop Bernard Nyarko decided to quit acting and focus on preaching the word of God.

Dada Santo explained that Bernard Nyarko ended the relationship to focus on the works of God which broke Christiana Awuni’s heart.

This, according to him was the reason why the two didn’t get married even though they were in love.

ALSO READ: Bernard Nyarko’s mother speaks for the first time after the demise of her son

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially -Close friend reveals

Dada Santo also disclosed that Christiana Awuni was the only one who was allowed to first Bernard Nyarko when he was ill due to their relationship.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 after battling a short illness.

The one week celebration was recently held at the late actor’s residence, Lakeside Estate at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Celebrities such as Christiana Awuni, Nana Ama McBrown, Maame Serwaa, Sumsum Ahuofedua and several others were present to mourn with the family.

The final funeral rites of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko is not known yet but stay logged on to Ghpage.com for more updates.

Previous articleSarkodie declares Eno as Queen of GH rap
Next articlePopular media personalities who lost their jobs during this Coronavirus period

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother's day with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Ramiforson drops the much-awaited hit song “Ohemaa” (Listen)

RASHAD -
One of the fastest rising Hiplife/Highlife artists in the Ghana music industry, Ramiforson born Rhaman Forson has finally released the much-awaited banger.
Read more
Entertainment

Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku has now ventured into television broadcasting after his boxing career 'failed'.
Read more
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has blossomed into an amazing woman in the last few years. Although few people have...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Kwame Bediako gifts wife house & car on her birthday & mother’s day

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Wonda World Estates, Nana Kwame Bediako has expressed deep affection to his lovely wife as she...
Read more
Entertainment

Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has shared a very bad wet dream experience...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
clear sky
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
1kmh
10 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News