Reason(s) Why Guru is Disqualified from the UGSRC Presidential Race – Full Details

The shocking and unpleasant news of the disqualification of Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as ‘Guru,’ and Lawrence Edinam Egleh from participating in the upcoming 2024 UGSRC elections has got the entire UG talking.

People have started asking for reasons why these two who appeared as the favourites in the forthcoming SRC General Elections were disqualified in the heat of a time when fans and supporters of the two were in great anticipation for better news.

Well, a letter addressing the issues has been released by the SRC explaining the grounds per the backing of their constitution in which they stood to disqualify the ‘People’s Favourite’ Guru and his Veep.

Below are the reasons:

The decision comes after it was revealed that both candidates do not meet the necessary residential requirements stipulated by the SRC’s electoral guidelines.

According to sources close to the Vetting Committee, the decision was made following a thorough review of the candidate’s qualifications.

The committee found that neither candidate met the residential status required to run for office, leading to their immediate disqualification.

READ THE LETTER BELOW