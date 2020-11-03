Reasons why Kwadwo Sheldon’s Youtube account was Terminated

On Tuesday 3rd November around 9:00 pm, one of the popular social media influencers, Kwadwo Sheldon aka Content Nyame got his YouTube channel deleted by YouTube.

Considering the fact that the Twitter influencer posted one of his contents barely 2 hours before that, Netizens have been thrown to a state of shock and wondering what really happened.

In fact, a URL check at his channel gives 404 feedback with the message “ The account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service”.

Sheldon’s Youtube account

Now, per the YouTube regulations, once an account has been terminated, users “may be unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels/accounts”. And as required, “an email will be sent to the user explaining why his/her channel was deactivated.”

Now, Netizens have been wondering what exactly Kwadwo Sheldon did to get his account deleted in the first place.

Well, GhPage is here to throw in some insight into what may have happened. Ideally, Kwadwo Sheldon will be the best person to tell his followers what he did wrong since he has already received an email from YouTube. But since he is still silent, here we go:

According to YouTube, a channel can only be terminated for the repeated violation of Community Guidelines which is the same as the Terms of Service across any content upload unto YouTube.

The major violations are as follows:

Commonly, channels are deleted if it receives 3 active strikes and if not resolved after 7 days after. In his case, his channel was deleted a few hours after posting his latest video.

It, however, means that he might have posted something grievous which goes against youtube policies which caused his account to be removed instantaneously. The most possible reason is that he might have also accumulated a youtube community strikes.

A single case of severe abuse such as predatory behavior, spam, or pornography can easily get a user’s channel terminated at ease. Channels or accounts dedicated to a policy violation (like hate speech, harassment, or impersonation) can equally get an active user’s channel deactivated. Repeatedly posting abusive, hateful, and/or harassing videos or comments. This is one of the easier ways to get a user’s channel deleted by Youtube

However, channel terminated can be restored by the user if he/she feels the process was not fairly done especially when the user believes no policies were violated by him/her.

Channel users have to send a counter-notification explaining why he/she thinks the channel needs to be restored. So this is not the end of the road for Kwadwo Sheldon aka Content Nyame; there are actually ways to get your channel back, Just that it’s not easy. You have to prove beyond every reasonable doubt that you have been unfairly treated.

By the way, his Channel had accumulated a little over 120k subscribers at the time it was terminated by YouTube. We wish him well in his comeback.

Follow GhPage Tv for more information on how to stay safe on Youtube