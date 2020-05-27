- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago has finally opened up on her resignation.

At the time of her resignation, Nana Yaa Brefo was reluctant in revealing what influenced her decision to resign.

SEE ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo reveals the deep secrets why marriages of female presenters do not last

Well, Nana Yaa Brefo has finally opened up on what caused her to resign from Multimedia Group to the shock of her millions of fans globally.

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, although she was putting up her strength and doing her best, she was not being appreciated for her hard work.

Her efforts were under-looked by both the employees and employers of the Multimedia Group.

SEE ALSO: Captain Smart resigns from Adom FM – Here is why and this is where he is going next (Full Gist)

Speaking with Neat FM in an interview, Nana Yaa Brefo said:

“I felt I wasn’t appreciated enough at Adom TV”, Nana Yaa Brefo boldly declared.

Nana Yaa Brefo

When Nana Yaa Brefo resigned from Adom TV many people suspected it could be related to her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown which caused an uproar among her fans.

Mcbrown called into her show to clarify an allegation against her by late Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s brother on her show.

SEE ALSO: Photos and the sad story of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs on social media (See)

But Mcbrown received a hostile reaction from Nana Yaa Brefo who was conducting the interview. Many people called for her head and massively condemned her for how she dealt with Mcbrown on the show.

But on Neat Fm, Nana Yaa Brefo revealed Mcbrown was not the reason why she resigned. In fact, Mcbrown had little influence on her decision.