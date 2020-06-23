- Advertisement -

Yesterday the news went viral that former protege of Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy has been assaulted at Ashaiman, the home base of Stonebwoy.

It was later confirmed Kelvynboy was assaulted by Boss Kelly who is a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy.

Whiles people are pointing fingers at Stonebwoy for orchestrating the assault which he has denied and has even threatened legal action against accusers, Kelly has spoken.

According to Kelly in a video obtained by Ghpage, he attacked Kelvynboy because he is disrespectful to the Ashaiman town.

Kelly claims that the artist once bragged that he will rather perform for some villages who will pay him one Cedi than to perform at Ashaiman To The World Concert organized by Stonebwoy annually.

Kelly claims they got upset when they heard Kelvynboy was set to perform at Electroland Ghana’s new branch at Ashaiman.

Kelly revealed he is willing to be arrested for beating up Kelvynboy and disrupting the entire launch.

Meanwhile, Samini has waded into the raging beef between Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy. He has asked for peace between the two to ensure growth.

He also advised Kelvynboy not to bite the fingers that fed him because it’s a sign of disrespect