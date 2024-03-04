SHOCKING: Reasons why Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon was disqualified by Guinness World Record drops

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Executive Chef, Failatu Abdul Razak announced yesterday that her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon was unsuccessful as reported by Ghpage.com.

This news has not been received well by Ghanaians who think there might be an agenda against our Ghanaian participants since Afua Asantewaa’s attempt was also disqualified on questionable basis.

However, a statement released by revered Ghanaian broadcaster, Kafui Dey, who also served as the coordinator of the GWR cook-a-thon attempt has revealed the reasons why Chef Faila failed in her attempt.

According to him, Chef Faila violated the rest break rules.

The statement read:

“The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records.

A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt.“

This frequent disqualifications has raised eyebrows on whether Ghanaians should keep pushing for the price.