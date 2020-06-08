13 Main reasons why some women can’t quit abusive relationships

- Advertisement -

Women are known to be kind-hearted, therefore, endure lots of suffering in relationships which they hope will be better in the coming days. Many women find it very difficult to leave abusive relationships for one reason or the other.

Finally, some women have opened up on why they still stay in abusive relationships. The answers were awkward while others were weird and shocking but in the language of love, nothing makes sense except the concept of love and its consequences.

We asked 13 different ladies what will make them stay with abusive and cheating partners and their answers were quite interesting.

Ama Boatemaa said: Time and investment, looking at where you both started, you cannot just give up something you’ve invested heavily in.

Ivy: Nowhere cool for the devil you know, is better than the angel you don’t know that guy who is treating you like a queen only wants the keys to your heart and afterwards, he will decide how to control it. All men are the same she said.

Twumwaa confessed she is in such a situation but she cannot leave the guy because she loves him so much and will do anything to save her relationship.

Vivian said: As for me if I say I love you, it is forever, therefore, no matter what I will stay to make things better.

Abigail said: Love is just wicked what you don’t expect is what it gives you yet you cannot quite because of you him.

Elina said: Sometimes you want to quite but money to buy food is the problem that’s why most of our parents were stuck to abusive rich men.

Miranda could not say much she said, love is blind it blocks all your senses before you have them back, you will be long gone.

Naa who was angry said: All men are cheaters even pastors are the worse of them all so tell me will you leave your man because he cheated? It rains everywhere she added.

Aku answered us with a question she asked, “love no catch you?” if love catch you p3 your mind no dey think proper again.

Janet said: As for me, my love is pure and my words are not empty so if I do accept you today, I’m ever ready to go the long distance with you.

Monalisa said: Sometimes what people will say cause most of us to stay in such relationships especially if your partner is the innocent face type people turned to blame everything on you.

Adom: Girls hope for a better tomorrow but guys are driven by emotions that’s why men cheat at the least opportunity given.

Augustina said: Mostly is the sacrifice some of us make that overlooks red flags and still stay with abusive partners.

These are but a few people’s opinions from the people the researcher spoke with. Interesting revelations indeed.