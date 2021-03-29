type here...
‘My mind dey for you’ romantic 1st lady wish Nana Addo happy birthday as he clocks 77 today

By Nazir Hamzah
Ghana's first couple shares lovely photo on Valentine's Day and urges Ghanaians to emulate
Nana Akufo Addo and wife
The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 77 today, 29th March 2021.

Indeed God has really blessed the first Gentleman of Ghana. 77 and still going strong like 37.

Many took to social media to wish his excellency a happy birthday but of course the most special of all is the one from his dearest wife, Rebecca Akufo Addo.

The beautiful wife of Ghana’s president posted a picture of her husband beaming with smiles and captioned it MY MIND DEY FOR YOU with the love emojis.

First lady wishing Nana Addo a HAPPY BIRTHDAY

The vice president of Ghana Dr Alhaji Bawumia aslo took to facebook to wish his boss a happy birthday and asked God’s continue blessing for him.

“Happy Birthday to my boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May God bless you for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana. Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights” The Bawumia wrote.

Vice president Dr Bawumia wishing Nana Addo Happy birthday

Source:GHPAGE.COM

