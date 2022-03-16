- Advertisement -

The winner of the maiden edition of the Face of Ashanti beauty pageant Nadia Nana Fremah Acheampong has revealed that she is yet to receive her award prize two years after winning.

In recent times, there have been some allegations being raised on social media of awards organizers failing to honour their promises to their respective winners.

And that seems to be the case of Nana Fremah who has kept silent on the issue until now.

According to Fremah Acheampong, as she was known on the show, she audition for the show as any other lady and was selected.

When the main show started, she gave in her all and after weeks of being on the show, she emerged as the winner on the grande finale.

She explained that gave in her all during the show adding that she even had to quit her job just to be able to have time for the show but she has come to the realization that she made a great mistake.

Fremah disclosed that her problem with the organizers started after the grand finale when she requested her prizes as a winner.

She mentioned that she was supposed to receive a cash price of Ghc 1,500, a year modelling contract, travelling experience and product from her sponsors.

“I was promised Ghc 1,500, a modelling contract, travelling experience and product from the sponsors, as well as, some promises made verbal by the CEO but up until today I’m yet to get a dime and the other things from them,” she said.

She concluded that she had to give up chasing the organizers for her prizes because they weren’t giving her any tangible reasons.