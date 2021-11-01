Reckless Mercedes-Benz driver fined 1,800 cedis

- Advertisement -

The driver of the black Mercedes-Benz who was arrested for driving recklessly at the airport traffic light intersection in Accra has been fined by the Kaneshie District Court.

The driver identified as Kofi Sasa Buckman was arrested by the police on 24th October 2021 and was charged with careless driving and dangerous driving posing a danger to road users.

Kofi failed to make his first appearance to court last Monday with the explanation that he was under the weather.

Well, the Kaneshie District Court has fined Kofi Sasa Buckman 1,800 cedis for reckless driving.

The ‘reckless’ driver also pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against him.

Few days ago, a video that was widely circulated on social media captured a Mercedes-Benz driver pulling a ‘fast & furious’ stunt on the road.

In the viral video, Mr. Sasa is captured screeching and dangerously spinning a grey Mercedes -Benz in the middle of the four-lane road at the Airport traffic light when the traffic light turned red.

After doing a series of u-turns in the middle road while other road users watched on with scared looks, Sasa sped off before the lights turned green.