The 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz who was arrested for pulling a ‘Fast & Furious’ stunt at the Airport traffic light in Accra failed to appear in court.

According to a report by JoyNews, Kofi Buckman (Kofi Sasa) fell sick after he was granted bail for his reckless driving.

The suspect was to appear before court earlier today, Monday, October 25, but was unable to, due to his medical condition.

Supt John Atanga who is in charge of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Airport Police Station informed JoyNews that the defendant is currently on admission at the hospital.

“It is unfortunate the court matter could not come on. He was released on bail to his family to be brought today. But this morning we had a document from his doctors that late last night he was taken ill and is currently under observation.

“Under this circumstance, we are handicapped to talk since it has to do with health matters,” he told Judith Awortwi Tandoh.

On when the suspect’s case will be heard, Supt Atanga said the police will wait till the medical facility treating the suspect reports that he has recuperated before the case will be laid before the court.

“When it comes to health issues, the dynamics changed,” he explained.

In the viral video, Mr. Sasa is captured screeching and dangerously spinning a grey Mercedes Benz in the middle of the four-lane road at the Airport traffic light when the traffic light turned red.

After doing a series of u-turns in the middle road while other road users watched on with scared looks, Sasa sped off before the lights turned green.

The video got social media buzzing with many calling for the arrest of the driver using the Mercedes Benz with registration number C-63-18.