type here...
GhPageNewsReckless Mercedes Benz driver in viral video falls sick; fails to ...
News

Reckless Mercedes Benz driver in viral video falls sick; fails to appear in court

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian Fast and Furious Driver arrested
Ghanaian Fast and Furious Driver arrested
- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz who was arrested for pulling a ‘Fast & Furious’ stunt at the Airport traffic light in Accra failed to appear in court.

According to a report by JoyNews, Kofi Buckman (Kofi Sasa) fell sick after he was granted bail for his reckless driving.

The suspect was to appear before court earlier today, Monday, October 25, but was unable to, due to his medical condition.

Supt John Atanga who is in charge of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Airport Police Station informed JoyNews that the defendant is currently on admission at the hospital.

“It is unfortunate the court matter could not come on. He was released on bail to his family to be brought today. But this morning we had a document from his doctors that late last night he was taken ill and is currently under observation.

“Under this circumstance, we are handicapped to talk since it has to do with health matters,” he told Judith Awortwi Tandoh.

On when the suspect’s case will be heard, Supt Atanga said the police will wait till the medical facility treating the suspect reports that he has recuperated before the case will be laid before the court.

“When it comes to health issues, the dynamics changed,” he explained.

In the viral video, Mr. Sasa is captured screeching and dangerously spinning a grey Mercedes Benz in the middle of the four-lane road at the Airport traffic light when the traffic light turned red.

After doing a series of u-turns in the middle road while other road users watched on with scared looks, Sasa sped off before the lights turned green.

The video got social media buzzing with many calling for the arrest of the driver using the Mercedes Benz with registration number C-63-18.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 25, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
4.8mph
75 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News