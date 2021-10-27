type here...
GhPageNewsReduce noise made in churches or face the law - Police PRO
News

Reduce noise made in churches or face the law – Police PRO

By Qwame Benedict
Reduce noise made in churches or face the law - Police PRO
ACP Kwasi Ofori-Churches
- Advertisement -

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service ACP Samuel Kwasi Ofori has issued a warning to some churches in the country.

According to the Police PRO, during the meeting with the leaders of churches last Monday, they cautioned them against noise making in their churches.

Speaking during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he stated that even though the churches are permitted to have their church service in peace, they need to make sure they don’t disturb others around.

He explained that there are instances where people in the community report churches in their community for noise-making to the police.

ACP Kwasi Ofori went on to say that there is a limit for churches to go about their business but immediately they go overboard, they cause problems to the community.

The Police PRO explained that leaders of the various church who were present at the meeting last Monday have been informed by the IGP against noise making adding that actions would be taken against any church that violates this.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.3mph
0 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News