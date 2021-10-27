- Advertisement -

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service ACP Samuel Kwasi Ofori has issued a warning to some churches in the country.

According to the Police PRO, during the meeting with the leaders of churches last Monday, they cautioned them against noise making in their churches.

Speaking during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he stated that even though the churches are permitted to have their church service in peace, they need to make sure they don’t disturb others around.

He explained that there are instances where people in the community report churches in their community for noise-making to the police.

ACP Kwasi Ofori went on to say that there is a limit for churches to go about their business but immediately they go overboard, they cause problems to the community.

The Police PRO explained that leaders of the various church who were present at the meeting last Monday have been informed by the IGP against noise making adding that actions would be taken against any church that violates this.