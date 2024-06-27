Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real who is still battling her case in the United States last week sold out her baby daddy indicating that he introduced her to fraud.

Hajia4Real was in court last week and surprisingly confessed that she had no idea about fraud until her baby daddy identified as Loveman introduced her while they were dating.

But Showboy who was recently deported to Ghana after serving years behind bars in the US has stated that Hajia4Real isn’t going to get a reduced sentence.

According to Showboy, he doesn’t know the issue Hajia4real is having with Loveman to the extent of mentioning his name when she knows he is already in the books for a crime committed.

Showboy who is unhappy with the decision by Hajia to snitch on their baby daddy wondered why she would do that and questioned if she was doing that to reduce her sentence or jail term.

He indicated that the socialite forgot that the accused was entitled to defend himself in court, which would be her statement against theirs.

Showboy advised that what Hajia4real was supposed to do was to keep quiet, take her jail term and serve instead of snitching on her baby daddy who has already been convicted in the US.

