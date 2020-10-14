- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado speaking to Ola Micheals on NEAT FM refused to issue an apology to Preacher Emmanuel Badu Kobi even if he was to face a lawsuit.

The combative actor said that he didn’t see the need apologizing for speaking the truth.

The recent brawl between Tornado, Mzbel, and Afia Schwarzenegger took a new turn as Badu Kobi’s name got dragged into the fray.

Tornado referring to Afia’s greed mentioned that back when they were both members of the Preacher’s ministry, he would give the comedienne money to defame Owusu Bempah and Afia would not give him a penny.

Apparently, both stars who debuted on the famous Afia Schwarzenegger show produced by presenter, Delay, were members of Prophet Badu Kobi’s church in the past.

At a time when Badu Kobi and his godfather Owusu Bempah’s relationship was strained, Tornado claims that the former contracted Afia Schwar to spew falsehood about his spiritual father.

The loudmouth made these statements in a video taken at Mzbel’s residence as they both ganged up against Afia after the latter went on the radio calling Mzbel a gold digger and a boyfriend “snatcher”.

The Head Pastor of Glorious Wave Chapel International issued a statement demanding an apology for the allegations leveled against him and threatened a lawsuit.

However, Tornado expressed on Neat FM that he only spoke the truth.

“I have not received any letter formally from Badu Kobi. The fact that Mzbel apologized doesn’t mean I should too. I only told the truth. I am on good terms with Badu Kobi, I don’t get why he would take it to social media and not call me”, he said.

Furthermore, Tornado was adamant that Badu Kobi once said that Owusu Bempah ordered for the death of someone in his presence.