type here...
GhPage Entertainment I refuse to apologise for telling the truth- Nana Tornado on Badu...
Entertainment

I refuse to apologise for telling the truth- Nana Tornado on Badu Kobi lawsuit

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nana Tornado Badu Kobi
Nana Tornado Badu Kobi
- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado speaking to Ola Micheals on NEAT FM refused to issue an apology to Preacher Emmanuel Badu Kobi even if he was to face a lawsuit.

The combative actor said that he didn’t see the need apologizing for speaking the truth.

The recent brawl between Tornado, Mzbel, and Afia Schwarzenegger took a new turn as Badu Kobi’s name got dragged into the fray.

Tornado referring to Afia’s greed mentioned that back when they were both members of the Preacher’s ministry, he would give the comedienne money to defame Owusu Bempah and Afia would not give him a penny.

Apparently, both stars who debuted on the famous Afia Schwarzenegger show produced by presenter, Delay, were members of Prophet Badu Kobi’s church in the past.

At a time when Badu Kobi and his godfather Owusu Bempah’s relationship was strained, Tornado claims that the former contracted Afia Schwar to spew falsehood about his spiritual father.

The loudmouth made these statements in a video taken at Mzbel’s residence as they both ganged up against Afia after the latter went on the radio calling Mzbel a gold digger and a boyfriend “snatcher”.

The Head Pastor of Glorious Wave Chapel International issued a statement demanding an apology for the allegations leveled against him and threatened a lawsuit.

However, Tornado expressed on Neat FM that he only spoke the truth.

“I have not received any letter formally from Badu Kobi. The fact that Mzbel apologized doesn’t mean I should too. I only told the truth. I am on good terms with Badu Kobi, I don’t get why he would take it to social media and not call me”, he said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Furthermore, Tornado was adamant that Badu Kobi once said that Owusu Bempah ordered for the death of someone in his presence.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
3.9mph
40 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News