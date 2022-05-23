type here...
I refused to kiss Sumsum because I was new in the system – Vivian Jill

By Qwame Benedict
Grid Sumsum Ahoufe and Vivian Jill Lawrence
Sumsum Ahoufe and Vivian Jill Lawrence
Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has broken her silence on an allegation levelled against her by actor Sumsum Ahoufe.

According to Sumsum Ahoufe real name Yaw Adu, he was once paired on set with the beautiful actress and they were supposed to kiss in one of the scenes, but that never worked because the actress denied her that opportunity.

He explained that to date that incident keeps hunting him and has even bruised his ego.

Well, Vivian has opened up and explained the reason for that unfortunate incident admitting that yes she didn’t kiss Sumsum Ahoufe on set during a movie shoot.

She explained that at the time the incident happened, she was new to the movie scene and wasn’t okay with the kissing part.

Watch the interview below:

At least Sumsum can now rest as Vivian has openly revealed the reason for her action.

    Source:Ghpage

